'Be Consistent in Homophobia': Congress Mocks BJP, Points Out PM Modi's Hug-plomacy

BJP sure knows 377 ways to be hypocrites. pic.twitter.com/NqzbQugEu6 — Congress (@INCIndia) 27 July 2018

The Congress on Friday asked the Modi government to “be consistent in your homophobia” after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey’s statement that politicians of his party steered clear of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to avoid being hugged by him as “Section 377 has not been scrapped yet”.Taking to Twitter, the grand old party released a video titled ‘Bhakt Wars: A Saga of Confused Homophobia’ to drive home the point that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had no issues “hugging foreign men” but a hug by Gandhi in Parliament had irked the BJP.Gandhi’s hug to Modi after his speech on the no-confidence motion in Parliament last week had triggered backlash from the BJP, with party leaders questioning the “childish” behaviour of the Congress chief.Reacting to the controversy, Gandhi had remarked that BJP leaders took “two steps back” on seeing him as they feared that he might embrace them too.When asked about the Congress chief’s statement, Dubey on Thursday said, “Yes we do fear hugging Rahul Gandhi as our wives might divorce us after that. Also, Section 377 hasn’t been scrapped as yet.”Dubey’s remarks, however, did not go down well with the Congress, which used images of Modi hugging US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to question the selective outrage by ‘bhakts’.