'Be Ready To Fill Up Jails': Akhilesh Yadav's Message to SP Colleagues on Becoming Party Chief for 3rd Straight Time

As Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav got re-elected as party’s national president for the third consecutive time on Thursday, he asked SP cadre to be ready to fill up jails. Quoting “Neta Ji” Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh said this was the only way out when someone is denied justice. The decision to elect him national president was taken unanimously at the National Convention being held at Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan in Lucknow.

“Samajwadi people should be ready to fill up jails as the time has come. Even Neta Ji had said that when you are not getting justice then this is the only way-out,” said Akhilesh Yadav as he addressed the crowd at the event.

Upon getting re-elected as the national president of Samajwadi party, Akhilesh Yadav said, “This is not just a post, you have given me a huge responsibility. This responsibility has been given to me at a time when our constitution is in danger, I assure you that I will prove my worth for the post which you people have elected me. Even if I have to work day and night for this responsibility, I will not hesitate. We Samajwadi people have to work hard for the next five years to make a new history.”

Akhilesh took potshots at the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) during his address, alleging the party is against farmers. “By introducing black farming laws, BJP has proved that they are against farmers. Hundreds of farmers lost their lives, farming loans were not waived off. If you are bringing industries to Gujarat then why can’t you bring them to states like UP and Bihar?” he questioned.

“Why is there so much biasness with UP? This state has made your government and you are showing your bias towards this state now,” he added.

Akhilesh also alleged, “The BJP misused state machinery to form the government. In every assembly seat nearly 20,000 votes were cut deliberately and these were mostly done in the vicinities where Yadav and Muslims were in majority. The Election Commission was hand in gloves with BJP Panna Pramukhs in deleting the names of Muslim voters from the voter list.”

Akhilesh Yadav was elected as SP for the first time in Lucknow on January 1, 2017, replacing party founder and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav. The second time, Akhilesh was unanimously re-elected as the national president on October 5, 2017 in the national convention held in Agra.

