'Be Wary While Dealing with Rahul Gandhi': Ex-MP Warns Girls with Disparaging Remarks

Joice George, former MP from Idukki, makes disparaging remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi warning girls to be ‘wary’ while dealing with Rahul as he is a bachelor.

“Rahul Gandhi’s programme is that he will only go to women’s college. This is what his program is. He will go there and teach girls to bend. My dear children, please don’t bend or stand in front of him. He is a bachelor,” George said.

George was speaking at an election campaign for MM Mani in Idukki district of Kerala. He is a former independent MP supported by Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Interestingly, the 50-year-old Joice who is an advocate by profession, came to the limelight by translating the speech of Rahul Gandhi in Kattappana in the district in the 2011 Assembly Elections while he was a Congress worker. Curiously, Mani is pitted against EM Augusty, a close relative of Joice George and a Congress leader and former MLA.

MM Mani who was on the dais while George was speaking defended him and said, “The statement by Joice is not derogatory. It was a just criticism against Rahul Gandhi."

The remark from the former MP comes a week after Rahul Gandhi was seen giving Aikido lessons at St Teresa’s College in Kochi last Monday on the request of a student.

Rahul Gandhi, who is trained in the Japanese martial art Aikido, demonstrated how one woman can resist being pushed by some seven others by using their energy to hold the ground.

Helping the young woman get her posture correct and showed her the technique of the Aikido principle, Gandhi had said, “There is a problem. Women do not understand their power. They do not understand how their power works and where their power comes from. And that is the whole point of empowerment.”

“Society wants to convince you that you are less powerful. Don’t buy it. No woman in this room should be under the illusion that they are less powerful,” he had added.

Congress is going to conduct a statewide protest against the statement on Tuesday evening. " This shows the mean mindest of a person. He must be arrested for this obscene remark. It is more obscene that Minister Mani who also shared the dias was enjoying the statement made by Joice George, " said Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala.

“The statement shows what’s inside a person," said Deen Kuriakose, who became Idukki MP after defeating Joice in 2019.

The Congress leader was also seen taking a push-up challenge during another interaction with students in Tamil Nadu.

The Congress leader has been campaigning in the poll-bound Sothern states attending rallies and interacting with people.