Beaming with Pride, Eknath Shinde's Wife Plays Drums to Welcome Him Home | Watch

Beaming with pride and excitement, Lata Shinde, the wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, was seen playing the drums as part of an orchestra to welcome him home on Wednesday.

The thrilling video has gone viral. Shinde reached the “Shubhdeep” bungalow, which is his family residence in Thane, after the hectic political activities of the last fortnight.

#WATCH | Wife of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Lata Shinde, beat a drum to welcome him in Thane yesterday, 5th July. He was arriving at his home for the first time after becoming the CM of the state and received a warm welcome from his supporters. pic.twitter.com/0yzZUDJvtY — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022

On Monday, CM Shinde, on Maharashtra Cabinet formation, had said, “Let us breathe properly. It was quite hectic for us. We have gone through a lot in the last few days. Give us some time to meet our families. We will decide it (distribution of ministries).”

His wife, Lata, is credited for being his backbone for emotional strength to bear any crisis, be it financial, political, or family.

Back in 2000, when the couple lost their two sons in a tragedy, Eknath Shinde had gone into severe depression and lost all interest in his career, quitting politics. Their sons – Dipesh (11) and Shubhada (7) – drowned as the boat they were boating capsized in the lake. However, Shrikant, their third son, had managed to survive the accident.

After the tragedy, Lata Shinde, despite being devastated with the demise of her children, lifted her husband up and brought him back to politics. Their “Shubhdeep” was later renamed in honour of their deceased sons.

Putting an end to the over a week-long political turmoil in Maharashtra, Shinde took oath as chief minister of the state on June 30. Devendra Fadnavis, after initial reluctance, took oath as deputy chief minister.

Shinde on Monday made it public that the BJP was an active participant in his recent uprising against Shiv Sena leadership. Shinde’s remarks in the State Assembly, after he won the floor test in the House, left no one in doubt that BJP leader Fadnavis, now the deputy CM, was actively involved in the Shinde-led group’s activities.

“Our numbers were less (than BJP’s) but PM Narendra Modi blessed us. Modi saheb told me before the swearing in that he will extend all possible help to me. Amit Shah saheb said he will stand behind us like a rock. But the biggest kalakar (artist) is this one, Shinde said, pointing to Fadnavis, sitting to his right on the treasury benches. We used to meet while my group MLAs were asleep and return (to Guwahati) before they woke up,” Shinde said.

“The one who orchestrated everything is here,” Shinde said, pointing to Fadnavis, who was visibly embarrassed to see the not so well-kept secret of their parleys come out in the open. “One doesn’t know what he will do and when,” Shinde said.

