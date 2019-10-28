New Delhi: Discarding Assam government's two-child policy, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal asked Muslims to go ahead and have "as many children as they want", alleging that the BJP-led government in the state was anyway not giving jobs to them.

"Islam doesn't believe in the concept of having only two children. No one can stop people who are bound to come into this world. The government is not giving us (Muslims) jobs anyway. We even don't expect jobs anymore," he told ANI on Sunday.

"I would say my people should bear as many children as they want and educate them so they can open businesses, companies and shops to create job opportunities and also provide jobs to their Hindu brothers and sisters so they can also be happy," Ajmal said.

The AIUDF chief said that it is unfortunate that the BJP-led government in the state had decided to not give government jobs to people who have more than two children.

The comment has drawn sharp reaction with Congress leader Jitin Prasad saying that statements like these give a handle to parties like BJP to exploit it for political gains.

"I believe voluntary Population control is the need of the hour. When ppl like Mr. Badruddin distort the issue on religious lines they are hand in glove with communal parties that want to play politics at the cost of people’s quality of life and the future of our youth/children. Statements like these give issues of national importance a religious colour and give a handle to parties like BJP to exploit it for political gains," Prasada tweeted.

BJP MLA Surendra Singh stirred a fresh row while condemning Ajmal's remark. "If population control law is not made in India, then in next 50 years 'Hindutva' will not be safe even here. Workers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are being killed in West Bengal and no one is taking action," the Ballia legislator said.

