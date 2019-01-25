Beautiful Faces Will Not Get Votes: Bihar Minister's Sexist Take on Priyanka Gandhi’s Political Plunge

: Reactions over Priyanka Gandhi’s official assent into politics have been pouring from all sides. The latest of these comes from Vinod Narayan Jha, a minister in the Bihar government, who declared that while Priyanka has a beautiful face, it will not help the Congress win votes.“Votes can’t be won on basis of beautiful faces. Moreover, she is the wife of Robert Vadra who is accused of involvement in land scam and several corruption cases. She is very beautiful but other than that she holds no political achievement,” Jha said, according to news agency ANI.Before her appointment as the General Secretary for Eastern UP on Wednesday, Priyanka Gandhi had limited political campaign to only two parliamentary constituencies of Amethi and Rae Bareli, represented in the Lok Sabha by her brother Rahul and mother Sonia Gandhi respectively.Her entry in active politics ended years of speculation and signalled the Congress party’s intent to pose a fierce challenge in the state.Earlier on Wednesday, slamming the "family alliance",the BJP had alleged that Priyanka’s formal entry into the Congress is an admission by the party that Rahul Gandhi has "failed" in providing leadership,BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said Congress president has opted for a "family alliance" after facing "rejection" from various parties of the proposed grand alliance.In line with his naamdar (dynast) vs kaamdar (hard working) narrative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, on Wednesday took a dig at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's official induction into the Congress by claiming that for some "family is the party".In an interaction with booth level workers, the PM said: "For some, family is the party. But for the BJP, party is family."Meanwhile, Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan told reporters on Thursday, Piryanka’s formal entry in Congress is essentially an acknowledgement on the part of Rahul Gandhi that he cannot handle his responsibilities,"She (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) is a good woman, and Rahul Ji has accepted he can’t do politics all alone, and for that he is taking Priyanka’s help. It is a good thing," said Mahajan. In the same breath, she also welcomed the move. Her reactions were met with strong criticism by Congress leaders, who in turn asked the speaker to “mind her own business.”Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi launched a vitriolic attack on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday, , saying the Congress was feeling happy "over the induction of a woman with a tainted life partner".In a tweet, the senior BJP leader also scoffed at Priyanka Gandhi's resemblance with her grandmother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi.If a person could become as capable as someone else merely by resembling him or her, by now we would have had many more Virat Kohlis and Amitabh Bachchans. Duplicates do not work in politics. Priyanka might resemble Indira, but there is a big difference," Modi said. He also compared Priyanka Gandhi's husband and businessman Robert Vadra with Indira Gandhi's spouse Firoz Gandhi.​*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.