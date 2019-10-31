'Because They Have No Freedom Fighter': Priyanka Gandhi Slams BJP over Its Bid to 'Adopt' Sardar Patel
Priyanka Gandh's attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came on a day the government organised a series of events across the country to mark the birth anniversary of Patel, the first home minister of the country.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a rally. (Twitter/Congress)
New Delhi: Describing Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as a stalwart of the Congress who was strongly opposed to the RSS, party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said she felt happy seeing the BJP's attempts to "adopt" the "Iron Man of India" as it showed that the saffron party did not have a great freedom fighter of its own.
Her attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came on a day the government organised a series of events across the country to mark the birth anniversary of Patel, the first home minister of the country.
"Sardar Patel was a stalwart of the Congress who was devoted to the ideology of the party," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
He was a close companion of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of the country, and was strongly opposed to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the BJP, the Congress general secretary said.
"Today, seeing the BJP trying to adopt him and pay tributes to him gives a lot of happiness, because two things are clear from this action of the BJP: 1. It has no great freedom fighter of its own. Almost all of them were associated with the Congress. 2. Even enemies have to bow before great men like Sardar Patel one day," she added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Shares Appreciation Post for Shah Rukh Khan, Calls Him 'Hero'
- Deepika Padukone Opens Bookings for 'Entertainer' Ranveer Singh
- Xiaomi Mi Watch Leaks in Teaser Video, Launching Alongside Mi CC9 Pro on November 5
- Gareth Bale Has No Idea Who is UK’s Prime Minister, Thought Boris Johnson Was London Mayor
- Buying Guide: Don’t Step Outside Without Wearing an Anti-Pollution Mask