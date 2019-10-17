'BechendraModi' Sharing Spoils of PSUs with his Suit-boot Friends: Rahul Gandhi Takes a Jibe at PM Modi
Rahul Gandhi also posted a cartoon of the prime minister 'selling' Air India, BPCL and India.
File photo of Rahul Gandhi.
New Delhi: Using the moniker 'BechendraModi', Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that he is sharing the "spoils" of PSUs with his "suit-boot" friends.
Gandhi also posted a cartoon of the prime minister 'selling' Air India, BPCL and India.
"#BechendraModi' is sharing spoils (bandar baant) of PSUs with his suit-boot friends. The PSUs (public sector undertakings) were set up by the country after years of hard work," he said in a tweet in Hindi, using 'Bechendra' as a play on the Hindi word 'bechna' or selling.
"It is a time of uncertainty and fear for millions of PSU employees. I stand shoulder to shoulder with all those employees in protest against this loot," he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary to Quit Nach Baliye 9?
- Neha Kakkar Gets Emotional After Hearing Indian Idol Contestant's Story
- Shashi Tharoor Slams Pakistan's 'Vituperative Mudslinging', Twitter Brings Out Dictionary
- Alexa, Pay my Mobile Bill: India Gets Amazon Pay And Alexa Payments Feature First
- Google Assistant Bug is Causing Battery Drain in Android Phones