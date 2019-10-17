'BechendraModi' Sharing Spoils of PSUs with his Suit-boot Friends: Rahul Gandhi Takes a Jibe at PM Modi

New Delhi: Using the moniker 'BechendraModi', Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that he is sharing the "spoils" of PSUs with his "suit-boot" friends.

Gandhi also posted a cartoon of the prime minister 'selling' Air India, BPCL and India.

"#BechendraModi' is sharing spoils (bandar baant) of PSUs with his suit-boot friends. The PSUs (public sector undertakings) were set up by the country after years of hard work," he said in a tweet in Hindi, using 'Bechendra' as a play on the Hindi word 'bechna' or selling.

"It is a time of uncertainty and fear for millions of PSU employees. I stand shoulder to shoulder with all those employees in protest against this loot," he said.

