Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Beed Election Results 2019 Live Updates (बीड): Jaydattaji Sonajirao Kshirsagar of Shiv Sena Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Beed (बीड) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:42 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
SS
Jaydattaji Sonajirao Kshirsagar
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
230. Beed (बीड), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Beed district of Maharashtra and is part of Beed Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.3% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.85%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.99%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,35,401 eligible electors, of which 1,79,277 were male, 1,56,121 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 812 service voters had also registered to vote.

Beed Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SBP
--
--
Rahul Marotirao Waikar
IND
--
--
Ram Mahadev Sapte
IND
--
--
Riyaz Bashir Shaikh
BSP
--
--
Prashant Wasnik
IND
--
--
Osman Jilani Shaikh
IND
--
--
More Muralidhar Vitthalrao
IND
--
--
Mubin Moin Shaikh
TSP
--
--
Sadek Subhan Shaikh
NCP
--
--
Sandeep Ravindra Kshirsagar
MNS
--
--
Vaibhav Chandrakant Kakade
AMPI
--
--
Vishvambhar Jijaba Bansode
IND
--
--
Wasim Shaikh Salim Shaikh
IND
--
--
Vachishta Uddhav Kute
IND
--
--
Tukaram Vyankati Chate
IND
--
--
Shaikh Talib Abdul Basit
IND
--
--
Shesherao Chokhoba Veer
IND
--
--
Mohammed Shareef Shaikh Ismail
IUML
--
--
Mohammed Qamrul Iman Khan Zafar Khan Naaz
RMP
--
--
Ashish Ashok Deshmukh
VBA
--
--
Ashok Sukhdev Hinge
IND
--
--
Baban Machindra Khomane
IND
--
--
Akash Sadashiv Wadmare
VIP
--
--
Adv.sharad Bahinaji Kamble
SS
--
--
Jaydattaji Sonajirao Kshirsagar
AIMIM
--
--
Adv.shaikh Shafik Bhau
IND
--
--
Babasaheb Abaji Lambate
IND
--
--
Balbhim Laxmanrao Jaher Patil
IND
--
--
Mahendra Rajendra Borade
IND
--
--
Mahmad Husen Shaikh
IND
--
--
Majiroddin Nasaroddin Kazi
IND
--
--
Kiran Rajendra Chavan
PJP
--
--
Khaled Saleem Rashed Saleem
IND
--
--
Feroj Abdul Shaikh
BMHP
--
--
Gadale Shrikant Vishnu
NOTA
--
--
Nota

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,91,514 eligible electors, of which 1,57,461 were male, 1,34,052 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 812 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,84,304.

Beed has an elector sex ratio of 870.84.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kshirsager Jaydattji Sonajirao of NCP won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 6132 votes which was 3.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 37.99% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Kshirsagar Jaydattji Sonajirao of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 75917 votes which was 40.09% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 57.65% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 230. Beed Assembly segment of Beed Lok Sabha constituency. Beed Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 34 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 26 contestants and in 2009 elections 21 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 65.62%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 69.64%, while it was 66.6 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -4.02%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 366 polling stations in 230. Beed constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 349.

Extent: 230. Beed constituency comprises of the following areas of Beed district of Maharashtra: Beed Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle - Manjarsumba, Chausala, Nalwandi, Rajuri Navgan, Beed and Beed (MC), Shirur Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle, Raimoha.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Beed is: 18.9935 75.6931.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Beed results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
