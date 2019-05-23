Beed Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Beed Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Shivaji Narayanrao Kavthekar IND -- -- Shaikh Yashid Shaikh Tayyab IND -- -- Shaikh Sadek Shaikh Ibrahim IND -- -- Adv. Sharad Bahinaji Kamble IND -- -- Veer Shesherao Chokhoba IND -- -- Rajeshkumar Annasaheb Bhadagale IND -- -- Vijay Rangnath Salve HBP -- -- Ashok Bhagoji Thorat IND -- -- Sayyed Minhaj IND -- -- Sajan Raees Choudhari VBA -- -- Pro. Vishnu Jadhav APOI -- -- Shinde Chandraprakash Ganpatrao SP -- -- Sayyed Mujammil Sayyed Jamil DSPD -- -- Ramesh Ramkisan Gavahane MKS -- -- Ganesh Navnathrao Karande NOTA -- -- Nota BPSP -- -- Kalyan Bhanudas Gurav IND -- -- Mujib Naimuddin Inamdar IND -- -- Bajarang Digmabar Sonawane IND -- -- Galeb Khan Jabbar Khan Pathan IND -- -- Chavhan Sampat Ramsing IND -- -- Jagtap Nilesh Murlidhar IND -- -- Khan Majahar Habib IND -- -- Kolekar Ganesh Bhausaheb BRSP -- -- Sadek Muniroddin Shaikh IND -- -- Anwar Khan Mirza Khan IND -- -- Kalidas Pandharinath Apet IND -- -- Jamir Bashir Shaikh IND -- -- Jubair Munshi Qureshi IND -- -- Pathan Sarfaraj Khan Mehtab Khan IND -- -- Patil Yashashri Pramod IND -- -- Pandit Damodhar Khande IND -- -- Pathan Musakhan Yunus Khan IND -- -- Nisar Ahmed NCP -- -- Bajrang Manohar Sonwane IND -- -- Tukaram Vyankati Chate BJP -- -- Pritam Gopinathrao Munde

39. Beed is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in West India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.59% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.27%. The estimated literacy level of Beed is 76.99%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Munde Gopinathrao of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 1,36,454 votes which was 11.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 51.61% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 39 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Munde Gopinathrao Pandurang of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 1,40,952 votes which was 13.12% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 51.58% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 21 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 68.75% and in 2009, the constituency registered 65.6% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Beed was: Pritam Munde (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,63,569 men, 8,29,083 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Beed is: 18.9904 75.7542Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बीड, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); বীর, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); बीड, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); બીડ, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); பீட், மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); బీడ్, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಬೀಡ್, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); ബീഡ്, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).