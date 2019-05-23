English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Beed Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Beed (बीड) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
39. Beed is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in West India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.59% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.27%. The estimated literacy level of Beed is 76.99%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Munde Gopinathrao of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 1,36,454 votes which was 11.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 51.61% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 39 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Munde Gopinathrao Pandurang of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 1,40,952 votes which was 13.12% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 51.58% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 21 contestants in 2009.
Beed Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Shivaji Narayanrao Kavthekar
IND
--
--
Shaikh Yashid Shaikh Tayyab
IND
--
--
Shaikh Sadek Shaikh Ibrahim
IND
--
--
Adv. Sharad Bahinaji Kamble
IND
--
--
Veer Shesherao Chokhoba
IND
--
--
Rajeshkumar Annasaheb Bhadagale
IND
--
--
Vijay Rangnath Salve
HBP
--
--
Ashok Bhagoji Thorat
IND
--
--
Sayyed Minhaj
IND
--
--
Sajan Raees Choudhari
VBA
--
--
Pro. Vishnu Jadhav
APOI
--
--
Shinde Chandraprakash Ganpatrao
SP
--
--
Sayyed Mujammil Sayyed Jamil
DSPD
--
--
Ramesh Ramkisan Gavahane
MKS
--
--
Ganesh Navnathrao Karande
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BPSP
--
--
Kalyan Bhanudas Gurav
IND
--
--
Mujib Naimuddin Inamdar
IND
--
--
Bajarang Digmabar Sonawane
IND
--
--
Galeb Khan Jabbar Khan Pathan
IND
--
--
Chavhan Sampat Ramsing
IND
--
--
Jagtap Nilesh Murlidhar
IND
--
--
Khan Majahar Habib
IND
--
--
Kolekar Ganesh Bhausaheb
BRSP
--
--
Sadek Muniroddin Shaikh
IND
--
--
Anwar Khan Mirza Khan
IND
--
--
Kalidas Pandharinath Apet
IND
--
--
Jamir Bashir Shaikh
IND
--
--
Jubair Munshi Qureshi
IND
--
--
Pathan Sarfaraj Khan Mehtab Khan
IND
--
--
Patil Yashashri Pramod
IND
--
--
Pandit Damodhar Khande
IND
--
--
Pathan Musakhan Yunus Khan
IND
--
--
Nisar Ahmed
NCP
--
--
Bajrang Manohar Sonwane
IND
--
--
Tukaram Vyankati Chate
BJP
--
--
Pritam Gopinathrao Munde
