Beef Exporters Funded PM Narendra Modi’s 2014 Election Campaign: Digvijaya Singh
In an exclusive interview to News18, Digvijaya Singh said before 2014 election campaign Prime Minister had spoken about a pink revolution in the country, hinting at export of beef from India.
New Delhi: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh has alleged beef exporters have funded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election campaign in the last general elections.
In an exclusive interview to News18, Digvijaya Singh said before 2014 election campaign Prime Minister had spoken about a pink revolution in the country, hinting at export of beef from India.
“During 2014 elections, Mr Modi said about Hindu friends who are exporters of beef. Those friends donated money, campaign funds for the BJP. In this regime export of beef has gone up,” the former Congress general secretary told News18.
On being asked to substantiate his claims, Singh said the Elections Commission website has the list of donors to each party.
Accusing the BJP of using these issues to retain power, Digvijaya Singh says Gau Rakshaks have started taking law into their own hands as they go about “lynching innocent people and collecting money from people who trade in cattle”.
Digvijaya Singh, the once powerful general secretary of the Congress had earlier this year undertaken a yatra around Madhya Pradesh circumambulating Narmada — in what was seen as an attempt at image makeover.
Singh, however, has clarified that he is not in the chief ministerial race anymore.
“Where is the contradiction between I, Rahulji and Kamal Nathji. I’m not in the race at all. I have said so publically,” Digvijay Singh told News18.
With elections round the corner, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has, however, in his first reshuffle of the Congress Working Committee dropped Digvijaya from the all-powerful decision making body of the party. By naming Kamal Nath as MPCC, the Congress has put its trust on the Chindwara MP as the party makes a desperate attempt at comeback after an extended 15-year tenure in the opposition.
