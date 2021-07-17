Before Monsoon Session, Sharad Pawar Meets PM Modi for '57 Minutes'

NCP supremo and Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Pawar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Saturday, two days before the monsoon session of Parliament. “Rajya Sabha MP Shri Sharad Pawar met PM," the PMO said in a tweet on Saturday. Pawar’s office said that the meeting lasted for 57 minutes.

Earlier on Friday, newly-appointed leader of Rajya Sabha and Union Minister Piyush Goyal held consultations with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, and senior Congress leader Anand Sharma ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, government officials said.

While the defence minister had briefed Pawar, also a former defence minister, on the border row involving China, Goyal had met him as part of the government’s outreach to opposition leaders before the session starts.

A veteran leader widely recognised for his political acumen, Pawar is the main architect of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra and is seen as a lynchpin for any future opposition alliance against the BJP.

Squabble among alliance partners over one issue or another has often come to the fore, with state Congress president Nana Patole’s frequent digs at other two partners — the Shiv Sena and the NCP — making news of late. The 80-year-old veteran leader is also known for his warm relations with politicians across party affiliations.

