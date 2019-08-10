Before Walkout from CWC Meet, Rahul Gandhi Again Urged to Continue as Congress Chief
The CWC unanimously appealed to Gandhi to lead the party, saying he was the best person for the top post at the time when the BJP-led government was 'assaulting democracy and undermining people's rights'.
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee on Saturday again urged Rahul Gandhi to reconsider his decision to quit as party chief and said it was yet to take a final call on his resignation.
After Gandhi refused to reconsider his decision, the CWC began consultations on finding his successor under five regional sub-groups led by younger leaders.
After Gandhi refused to reconsider his decision, the CWC began consultations on finding his successor under five regional sub-groups led by younger leaders.
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the CWC will meet again during the day to discuss the reports of the sub-groups and take a call on Rahul Gandhi's resignation by evening. "The CWC will meet again this evening to take a call on the reports of CWC sub-groups. There was a sense that the situation of impasse on Congress leadership should be resolved as soon as possible. Therefore it was felt that the CWC should meet again this evening and take a call on the issue," Surjewala said.
(With PTI inputs)
