'Begun With 4, Will Grab 17': Shivraj Warns KCR of BJP's 'Mission South India' in Telangana
File photo of BJP Vice President Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (PTI)
Hyderabad: Former Madhya Pradesh CM and BJP vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday accused Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of favouring his family and ignoring development. He added that as a fallout of KCR's misrule BJP would take over the state in 2023 elections.
Chauhan also accused KCR of indulging in caste politics, which according to Chouhan won’t last longer. He said that there is no room for such family and caste politics any longer.
The BJP is going forward in the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is also the BJP national chief, Chouhan said.
Chouhan was speaking at a meeting with party leaders, including state president K Lakshman, national general secretary Muralidhar Roa, MLA Raja Singh, former Minister DK Aruna, Vijayarama Rao and others in Hyderabad. He said that the prime minister will start the membership drive on July 6 and the campaign will continue till August 11. The party is strengthening its base in Telangana and would come to power in next Assembly polls, Singh added.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi by saying that he was the first to jump out of a "sinking" Congress ship instead of trying to save it till the end.
"You would not know today who the president of Congress is. We heard that when any ship is sinking, it's the captain who stays on till the end to save. But, the captain is the one who jumped first from Congress' ship," Chauhan told reporters here.
The BJP has strengthened its base by winning four MP seats in Telangana and will clinch power in the state in 2023, the former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh expressed hope.
