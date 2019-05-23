English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Begusarai Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Giriraj Singh Leads, Kanhaiya Kumar Trails at 9:45AM
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Begusarai (बेगूसराय) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
24. Begusarai is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.55% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.05%. The estimated literacy level of Begusarai is 63.87%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Bhola Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 58,335 votes which was 5.41% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 39.73% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Monazir Hassan of JDU emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPI candidate by a margin of 40,837 votes which was 5.69% of the total votes polled. JDU had a vote share of 28.63% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 19 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 60.61% and in 2009, the constituency registered 48.76% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Begusarai was: Vacant (Vacant) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,49,825 men, 8,28,874 women and 60 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Begusarai Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Begusarai is: 25.5 86.25
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बेगूसराय, बिहार (Hindi); বেগুসরাই, বিহার (Bengali); बेगूसराय, बिहार (Marathi); બેગુસરાય, બિહાર (Gujarati); பேகூசராய், பீகார் (Tamil); బేగుసరాయ్, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಬೆಗುಸರಾಯ್, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); ബേഗുസരായി, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).
Status
party name
candidate name
BJP
Giriraj Singh
BJP
Giriraj Singh
LEADING
Begusarai Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BMP
--
--
Maksudan Paswan
IND
--
--
Amar Kumar
IND
--
--
Dhiraj Narain
IND
--
--
Shambhu Kumar Singh
BLRP
--
--
Gaurav Kumar
SSD
--
--
Umesh Patel
IND
--
--
Saurabh
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Giriraj Singh
RJD
--
--
Mo. Tanweer Hassan
CPI
--
--
Kanhaiya Kumar
