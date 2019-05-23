Begusarai Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Giriraj Singh Leads, Kanhaiya Kumar Trails at 9:45AM

live Status party name candidate name BJP Giriraj Singh BJP Giriraj Singh LEADING

Begusarai Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BMP -- -- Maksudan Paswan IND -- -- Amar Kumar IND -- -- Dhiraj Narain IND -- -- Shambhu Kumar Singh BLRP -- -- Gaurav Kumar SSD -- -- Umesh Patel IND -- -- Saurabh NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Giriraj Singh Leading RJD -- -- Mo. Tanweer Hassan CPI -- -- Kanhaiya Kumar

24. Begusarai is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.55% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.05%. The estimated literacy level of Begusarai is 63.87%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Bhola Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 58,335 votes which was 5.41% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 39.73% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Monazir Hassan of JDU emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPI candidate by a margin of 40,837 votes which was 5.69% of the total votes polled. JDU had a vote share of 28.63% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 19 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 60.61% and in 2009, the constituency registered 48.76% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Begusarai was: Vacant (Vacant) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,49,825 men, 8,28,874 women and 60 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Begusarai is: 25.5 86.25Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बेगूसराय, बिहार (Hindi); বেগুসরাই, বিহার (Bengali); बेगूसराय, बिहार (Marathi); બેગુસરાય, બિહાર (Gujarati); பேகூசராய், பீகார் (Tamil); బేగుసరాయ్, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಬೆಗುಸರಾಯ್, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); ബേഗുസരായി, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)