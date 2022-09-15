Begusarai Firing: Nitish Kumar Smells ‘Conspiracy’, Says Backward Castes and Muslims Targeted

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed concerns of a “conspiracy” behind Tuesday’s firing incident in Begusarai, saying those targeted were primarily from the Backward Castes and Muslim community.

A 30-year-old man was killed and 11 people injured in Begusarai after two gunmen went on a rampage in crowded areas of the district on Tuesday evening. The gunmen first opened fire at Malhipur Chowk, targeting shops. They then went to Barauni Thermal Chowk, Teghra, Bachwara and Rajendra Bridge, and continued firing at people. A hunt is on to nab the two gunmen, who are yet to be identified, police said.

“Such incidents were perpetrated deliberately. There seems to be a conspiracy. I have directed officials to conduct a probe from every angle,” Nitish Kumar said.

“In one area, there were people from Backward sections while another had people from the Muslim community. There seems to be a conspiracy,” he added.

The JDU-RJD government in the state has suspended seven police personnel for lapse in duty. Additional Director General of Police (HQ) Jitendra Singh Gangwar said the police personnel were on patrolling duty and were suspended as they could not stop the two gunmen. Those suspended were lower-rank police personnel, not above that of assistant sub-inspector (ASI).

Nitish Kumar’s speculation of a “conspiracy” came after Union Minister Giriraj Singh, MP from Begusarai, alleged that whenever a Mahagathbandhan government comes to power in Bihar, the law and order situation starts deteriorating.

“Chief Minister Nitish Kumar terms ‘jungle raj’ as ‘janta raj’, which is ridiculous. He is working under the pressure of the RJD leaders in the state,” Singh said after reaching Patna.

