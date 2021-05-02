Behala Paschim Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Behala Paschim Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

154. Behala Paschim (Behala West) (बेहला पस्चिम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Greater Kolkata region and South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Behala Paschim is part of 23. Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.24%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.57%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 3,13,005 eligible electors, of which 1,52,399 were male, 1,60,600 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Behala Paschim in 2021 is 1054.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,94,404 eligible electors, of which 1,44,628 were male, 1,49,774 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,60,955 eligible electors, of which 1,31,187 were male, 1,29,768 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Behala Paschim in 2016 was 318. In 2011, there were 251.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Partha Chatterjee of TMC won in this seat by defeating Kaustav Chatterjee of CPIM by a margin of 8,896 votes which was 4.01% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 45.98% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Partha Chatterjee of TMC won in this seat defeating Anupam Debsarkar of CPIM by a margin of 59,021 votes which was 29.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 62.96% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 154. Behala Paschim Assembly segment of Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Kolkata Dakshin Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Kolkata Dakshin Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

Candidates 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Behala Paschim are: Amal Dhali (BSP), Nihar Bhakta (CPIM), Partha Chatterjee (TMC), Srabanti Chatterjee (BJP), Aruna Ray (IND), Mridul Ojha (IND), Sanat Kumar Bhakat (IND), Vijay Kumar Singh (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 73.49%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 75.49%, while it was 77.87% in 2011.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 4 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 430 polling stations in 154. Behala Paschim constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 341. In 2011 there were 312 polling stations.

Extent:

154. Behala Paschim constituency comprises of the following areas of South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. Ward-118 to 119 and 125 to 132 of Kolkata M. Corp.. It shares an inter-state border with South 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Behala Paschim is 23 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Behala Paschim is: 22°28’50.9"N 88°18’05.8"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Behala Paschim results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here