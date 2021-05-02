Behala Purba Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Behala Purba Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

153. Behala Purba (Behala East) (बेहाला पुरबा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Greater Kolkata region and South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Behala Purba is part of 23. Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.15%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.57%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 3,08,157 eligible electors, of which 1,51,384 were male, 1,56,767 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Behala Purba in 2021 is 1036.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,78,062 eligible electors, of which 1,38,264 were male, 1,39,798 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,43,394 eligible electors, of which 1,22,471 were male, 1,20,923 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Behala Purba in 2016 was 200. In 2011, there were 138.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Sovan Chatterjee of TMC won in this seat by defeating Professor Ambikesh Mahapatra of IND by a margin of 24,294 votes which was 11.9% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 47.33% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Sovan Chatterjee of TMC won in this seat defeating Kumkum Chakraborti of CPIM by a margin of 48,173 votes which was 24.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 60.28% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 153. Behala Purba Assembly segment of Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Kolkata Dakshin Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Kolkata Dakshin Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

Candidates 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Behala Purba are: Payel Sarkar (BJP), Ratna Chatterjee (TMC), Rina Roy (BSP), Samita Har Chowdhury (CPIM), Ashis Kumar Danda (SUCOIC), Dr Arun Kumar Giri (IND), Bholanath Patra (IND), Dhiman Debnath (IND), Nikhilesh Ghosh (IND), Subrata Roy (IND), Tulsi Rani Pramanik (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 71.51%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 73.83%, while it was 79.79% in 2011.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 4 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 432 polling stations in 153. Behala Purba constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 302. In 2011 there were 289 polling stations.

Extent:

153. Behala Purba constituency comprises of the following areas of South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. Ward Nos.115 to 117 and 120 to 124 of Kolkata M. Corp. 2. Joka-I and Joka-II GPs of CDB Thakurpukur Mahestola. It shares an inter-state border with South 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Behala Purba is 21 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Behala Purba is: 22°27’10.4"N 88°19’21.7"E.

