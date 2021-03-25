Behali Candidate List: Key Contests in Behali Assembly Constituency of Assam

Behali Assembly constituency in Biswanath Chariali district of Assam goes to the polls on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Behali seat is part of the Tezpur Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Ranjit Dutta of BJP won from this seat beating Rupak Sarma of INC by a margin of 23,601 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Pallab Lochan Das of INC won from this this constituency defeating Ranjit Dutta of BJP by a margin of 18,136 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Tezpur Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Behali Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Behali constituency are: Ranjit Dutta of BJP, Bibek Das of CPI(ML)L, Anjan Upadhyaya of AJP