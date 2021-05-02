Behali Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Behali Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

77. Behali (बेहाली), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Assam region and Biswanath district of Assam. It shares a border with Arunachal Pradesh (Pakke-Kessang, Papum Pare Districts). Behali is part of 9. Tezpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,25,406 eligible electors, of which 63,703 were male, 61,703 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Behali in 2021 is 969.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,07,746 eligible electors, of which 56,315 were male, 51,431 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,00,072 eligible electors, of which 52,006 were male, 48,066 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Behali in 2016 was 103. In 2011, there were 93.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Ranjit Dutta of BJP won in this seat by defeating Rupak Sarma of INC by a margin of 23,601 votes which was 25.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 56.2% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Pallab Lochan Das of INC won in this seat defeating Ranjit Dutta of BJP by a margin of 18,136 votes which was 22.42% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 50.44% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 77. Behali Assembly segment of Tezpur Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Tezpur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Tezpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 5 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Behali are: Ranjit Dutta (BJP), Anjan Upadhyaya (AJP), Bibek Das (CPIMLL), Jayanta Borah (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 83.51%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 86.25%, while it was 80.88% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 77. Behali constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 145. In 2011 there were 145 polling stations.

EXTENT:

77. Behali constituency comprises of the following areas of Biswanath district of Assam: Behali thana [excluding Halem and Brohmajan (Part) mouzas] and Baghmara (Part) mouza in Sootea thana in Tezpur sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Biswanath.

The total area covered by Behali is 639 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Behali is: 26°50’15.7"N 93°18’21.6"E.

