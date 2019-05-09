English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Being Threatened to Sign Statement Condemning Modi's Remarks, Says Former DUTA Prez
In the complaint submitted to the Maurice Nagar police station in the north district, Aditya Narayan Misra alleged that the callers asked him to withdraw his signature and desist from such acts in the future.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
New Delhi: Former Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) president Aditya Narayan Misra Wednesday filed a police complaint, alleging that he has been receiving threatening and abusive phone calls for signing a letter condemning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on Rajiv Gandhi.
Misra claimed that he received calls from unknown numbers threatening to kill him and questioning him about Modi's statement. In the complaint submitted to the Maurice Nagar police station in the north district, he alleged that the callers asked him to withdraw his signature and desist from such acts in the future.
Police said they were looking into the matter. Over 200 Delhi University teachers had issued a public statement condemning Prime Minister Modi for making "derogatory and untrue" remarks about former PM Rajiv Gandhi.Their statement came after Modi in a rally on Saturday targeted Congress president Rahul Gandhi on the Rafale issue and said "your father was termed 'Mr Clean' by his courtiers, but his life ended as 'Bhrashtachari No 1' (corrupt number 1)."
