'Belagaam Ghoda' without 'Mai Baap': CM Yogi Warns BJP Workers to Beware of Social Media

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while speaking to BJP workers said social media at present was like a “belagaam ghora [unbridled horse]”, and urged BJP workers to “train and prepare” to control it.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Adityanath warned the party workers that they could fall prey to media trials if they were not careful. He instructed the party’s IT Cell workers to counter it immediately without waiting for a “mahurat [auspicious time]”.

Talking about the changing nature of the media landscape in India, Adityanath said that while the once-powerful print and television media had owners and editors, social media had no such “mai baap”.

Meanwhile, BJP president J P Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, which will go to the polls early next year, from Saturday to hold a series of orgenisational meetings, including with Union ministers, MPs and MLAs from the state. A party statement said Nadda will address a meeting of ‘corona warriors’, a reference to health personnel and other key workers engaged in fighting the pandemic, in Agra on August 8.

With the Covid-19 being a major public issue, opposition parties have accused the Yogi Adityanath-led state government of failing to mount adequate response to the pandemic during the second wave in April-May. The state government has insisted that it met the challenge strongly, and that Uttar Pradesh is one of the best states in dealing with the health crisis. Nadda will address a meeting of block and zila panchayat heads in Lucknow on Saturday.

He will also hold meetings with party MPs, MLAs, MLCs, Union ministers and state BJP office-bearers of Uttar Pradesh and also interact with its core committee members, the party said.

