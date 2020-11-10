Belaganj Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Belaganj Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Belaganj (बेलागंज), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Magadh region and Gaya district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Gaya. Belaganj is part of 38. Gaya Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 28.05%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 63.67%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,72,935 eligible electors, of which 1,41,348 were male, 1,30,293 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,49,598 eligible electors, of which 1,32,456 were male, 1,17,136 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,19,661 eligible electors, of which 1,18,143 were male, 1,01,518 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Belaganj in 2015 was 474. In 2010, there were 147.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Surendra Prasad Yadav of RJD won in this seat by defeating Sharim Ali of HAMS by a margin of 30,341 votes which was 21.08% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 49.38% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Surendra Prasad Yadav of RJD won in this seat defeating Mohammad Amzad of JDU by a margin of 4,638 votes which was 3.81% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 43.58% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes in 232. Belaganj Assembly segment of Gaya Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Vijay Kumar won the Gaya Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Gaya Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 12 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Belaganj are: Ajay Kumar Sinha (RLSP), Ajay Yadav (RJD), Arvind Kumar Singh (LJP), Manorma Devi (JDU), Shashi Kumar (PMS), Kumari Veena (IND), Gaurav Kumar Sinha (IND), Chandrika Prasad (IND), Manoj Yadav (IND), Ram Lakhan Yadav (IND), Subhas Chandra Bose (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 61.29%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 57.68%, while it was 55.45% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 288 polling stations in 232. Belaganj constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 276. In 2010 there were 266 polling stations.

Extent:

232. Belaganj constituency comprises of the following areas of Gaya district of Bihar: Community Development Block Belaganj; Gram Panchayats Kesaru Dharampur, Amraha, Chakand, Madan Bigha, Rasalpur, Bara, Korma, Churi, Kujap, Kandi, Kujapi, Ghutiya, Katari, Aurwan, Kaler, Naili and Kendua of Gaya Town Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Gaya.

Belaganj seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Belaganj is 324.22 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Belaganj is: 24°53'47.4"N 84°58'56.6"E.

