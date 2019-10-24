Belapur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (बेलापूर): Ashok Ankush Gawade of NCP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

151. Belapur (बेलापूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Thane district of Maharashtra and is part of Thane Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.06% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.3%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.53%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,82,010 eligible electors, of which 2,06,149 were male, 1,75,857 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 108 service voters had also registered to vote.

Belapur Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 14585 49.66% Manda Vijay Mhatre LEADING NCP 8843 30.11% Ashok Ankush Gawade MNS 3107 10.58% Gajanan Shrikrushna Kale IND 762 2.59% Gautam Duryodhan Gaikwad NOTA 707 2.41% Nota IND 487 1.66% Chandrashekhar Janardan Ranade BSP 212 0.72% Avhad Sachin Bharat IND 117 0.40% Ahuja Uma IND 86 0.29% Shantaram Kukra Shetty RBS 83 0.28% Appasaheb Vishnu Kshirsagar IND 75 0.26% Santosh R. Kamble YJP 70 0.24% Dr. Ajaykumar Upadhyay INPP 50 0.17% Harjeet Singh Kumar IND 46 0.16% Mukesh Thakur IND 44 0.15% Bhagwat Jitan Sharma IND 41 0.14% Kiran Arun Waghmare IND 35 0.12% Mr. Vijay Jagannath Mane RRP 18 0.06% Bhanudas Dhotre Satarakar

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,82,185 eligible electors, of which 2,07,618 were male, 1,74,567 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 108 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,13,327.

Belapur has an elector sex ratio of 853.06.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Manda Vijay Mhatre of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 1491 votes which was 0.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 29.07% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Ganesh Naik of NCP won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 12873 votes which was 8.8% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 40.78% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 151. Belapur Assembly segment of Thane Lok Sabha constituency. Thane Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 17 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 12 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 45.16%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 49.79%, while it was 46.71 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -4.63%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 386 polling stations in 151. Belapur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 375.

Extent: 151. Belapur constituency comprises of the following areas of Thane district of Maharashtra: Thane Tehsil (Part), Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (Part) -Ward No.10 to 26, 43 to 60 and 62 to 66.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Belapur is: 19.0535 73.0268.

