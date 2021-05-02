Beldanga Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Beldanga Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

71. Beldanga (बेलदांगा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and Murshidabad district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Beldanga is part of 10. Baharampur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.11%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.53%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,52,174 eligible electors, of which 1,29,010 were male, 1,23,157 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Beldanga in 2021 is 955.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,19,501 eligible electors, of which 1,14,586 were male, 1,04,913 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,82,630 eligible electors, of which 95,547 were male, 87,083 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Beldanga in 2016 was 804. In 2011, there were 617.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Seikh Safiujjaman of INC won in this seat by defeating Golam Kibria Mia of TMC by a margin of 30,281 votes which was 17.2% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.43% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Safiujjaman Seikh of INC won in this seat defeating Md. Refatullah of RSP by a margin of 13,883 votes which was 9.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.32% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 71. Beldanga Assembly segment of Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Baharampur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Baharampur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Beldanga are: Safiujjaman Seikh (INC), Sumit Ghosh (BJP), Hasanuzzaman Sk (TMC), Md Sagir Hossain (DSPI), Sariful Islam (SUCOIC), Kajal Ghosh Biswas (IND), Mukti Pada Konai (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 80.49%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 80.28%, while it was 82.09% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 8 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 351 polling stations in 71. Beldanga constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 263. In 2011 there were 220 polling stations.

EXTENT:

71. Beldanga constituency comprises of the following areas of Murshidabad district of West Bengal: 1. Beldanga (M), 2. Bhabta-I, Bhabta-II, Debkundu, Mirjapur-II, Mahula-I and Sujapur Kumarpur GPs of CDB Beldanga-I 2. Bhakuri-II, Haridasmati, Nowda Panur, Rajdharpara and Rangamati Chandpara GPs of CDB Baharampur.. It shares an inter-state border with Murshidabad.

The total area covered by Beldanga is 153 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Beldanga is: 24°00’11.2"N 88°13’35.8"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Beldanga results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here