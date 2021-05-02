Beleghata Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Beleghata Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

164. Beleghata (बैलाघाटा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Greater Kolkata region and Kolkata district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Beleghata is part of 24. Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.11%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.14%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,50,880 eligible electors, of which 1,32,529 were male, 1,18,347 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Beleghata in 2021 is 893.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,41,965 eligible electors, of which 1,29,293 were male, 1,12,670 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,29,927 eligible electors, of which 1,26,556 were male, 1,03,371 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Beleghata in 2016 was 38. In 2011, there were 27.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Paresh Paul of TMC won in this seat by defeating Rajib Biswas of CPIM by a margin of 26,179 votes which was 16.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 52.82% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Paresh Paul of TMC won in this seat defeating Anadi Kumar Sahu of CPIM by a margin of 31,688 votes which was 19.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 57.45% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 164. Beleghata Assembly segment of Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Kolkata Uttar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Kolkata Uttar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

Candidates 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Beleghata are: Arjun Kumar Das (BSP), Kashinath Biswas (BJP), Paresh Paul (TMC), Rajib Biswas (CPIM), Bapi Paul (ABHM), Tarun Kumar Das (SUCOIC), Avijit Ghosh (IND), Dip Sankar Naiya (IND), Manash Chowdhury (IND), Rakesh Shaw (IND), Shahawaz Afzal (IND), Surendar Tewari (IND), Susovan Dutta (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 62.83%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 66.38%, while it was 70.55% in 2011.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 8 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 354 polling stations in 164. Beleghata constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 312. In 2011 there were 277 polling stations.

Extent:

164. Beleghata constituency comprises of the following areas of Kolkata district of West Bengal: Ward Nos.-28 to 30, 33 to 36 and 57 of Kolkata M. Corp.. It shares an inter-state border with Kolkata.

The total area covered by Beleghata is 7 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Beleghata is: 22°34’01.6"N 88°23’07.8"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Beleghata results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here