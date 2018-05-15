GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Belgaum North Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Anil S Benake Wins

Live election result of 11 Belgaum North constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Belgaum North MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 6:35 PM IST
Belgaum Uttar (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Belgaum district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Belgaum Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,29,511 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,14,236 are male, 1,15,039 female and 25 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 100.53 and the approximate literacy rate is 89%
Live Status BJP Anil S Benake Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP7906053.63%Anil S Benake
INC6179341.91%Fairoz Nuruddin Saith
IND18691.27%Balasaheb Shivajirav Kakatkar
NOTA13610.92%Nota
JD(S)11430.78%Ashfaq Ahmed Madaki
IND4720.32%Santosh Bavadekar
NCP3530.24%Rahim Doddamani
SJP(A)2630.18%Suvarna P Dodamani
IND2490.17%Sambaji Laxman Patil
AIMEP1680.11%Ahmar Abdulsattar Gove
IND1610.11%Magdum Gousmohiuddin Ismailmagdum
AMSP1370.09%Kurshidbanu Aslam Nadaf
AAP1110.08%Nadaf Fakarusab Hasansab
BBKD1040.07%K Santosh Kumar
RPI940.06%Ganesh Prakash Singannavar
NMC880.06%Mohammed Rasul Bepari

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 18,210 votes (15.81%) securing 39.18% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 59.41%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 3,373 votes (3.05%) registering 33.93% of the votes polled.

Check the table below for Belgaum Uttar live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

