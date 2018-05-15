Belgaum Rural Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress Candidate Laxmi R Hebbalkar Wins

Live Status INC Laxmi R Hebbalkar Won

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) RESULTS 2018 The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Belgaum Rural (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Belgaum district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Belgaum Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,34,076 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,18,057 are male, 1,14,364 female and 19 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 95.61 and the approximate literacy rate is 77%.BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 1,335 votes (0.88%) securing 25.2% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 74%.BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 8,309 votes (6.25%) registering 31.73% of the votes polled.