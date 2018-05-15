GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Belgaum Rural Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress Candidate Laxmi R Hebbalkar Wins

Live election result of 13 Belgaum Rural constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Belgaum Rural MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 6:49 PM IST
Belgaum Rural (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Belgaum district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Belgaum Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,34,076 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,18,057 are male, 1,14,364 female and 19 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 95.61 and the approximate literacy rate is 77%.
Live Status INC Laxmi R Hebbalkar Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC10204054.74%Laxmi R Hebbalkar
BJP5031626.99%Sanjay B Patil
IND2377612.75%Kinekar Manohar Kallappa
JD(S)37942.04%Patil Shivangoud. S
NOTA19581.05%Nota
IND9250.50%Mohan Yallappa More
IND8980.48%Rajaneesh Acharya
IND6940.37%Mohan Remaji Belgundkar
RPI(A)5460.29%Laxman Siddappa Bommannavar
IND5330.29%Satish B Gudagenatti
AIMEP5170.28%Anwar K Jamadar
RSPS2180.12%Sadanand Ganapat Bhatkande
IND2040.11%Mahamadrafik Mulla

BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 1,335 votes (0.88%) securing 25.2% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 74%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 8,309 votes (6.25%) registering 31.73% of the votes polled.

Check the table below for Belgaum Rural live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

