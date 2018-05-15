GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE Results
»
1-min read

Belgaum South Election Results 2018 Live Updates:BJP's Abhay Patil Wins

Live election result of 12 Belgaum South constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Belgaum South MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 6:35 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Belgaum South Election Results 2018 Live Updates:BJP's Abhay Patil Wins
Live election result of 12 Belgaum South constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Belgaum South MLA.
Belgaum Dakshin (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Belgaum district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Belgaum Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,30,803 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,16,360 are male, 1,13,993 female and 63 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 97.66 and the approximate literacy rate is 89%
Refresh DataRefresh
Live Status BJP Abhay Patil Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP8449857.59%Abhay Patil
INC2580617.59%M D Lakshminarayan (Annayya)
IND2153714.68%Prakash Appaji Maragale
IND82955.65%Kiran Krishna Saynak
NOTA14741.00%Nota
IND13920.95%N. S. Shankaracharya
JD(S)9400.64%Changadev Kugaji @ Mahesh Kugaji
IND9320.64%Vardhman Devendra Gangai
AIMEP6130.42%Mahantesh B. Ranagattimath
IND5310.36%Sujit Madiwalappa Mulgund
AMSP1990.14%Sneha N.Chodankar
AAP1800.12%Sadanand R. Metri
IND1800.12%Vinayak Kashinath Jadhav
IND1380.09%Anita Shankar Dodamani

IND won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 6,310 votes (4.78%) securing 41.25% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 65.25%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 12,990 votes (11.36%) registering 39.96% of the votes polled.

Check the table below for Belgaum Dakshin live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Recommended For You