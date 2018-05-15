GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE Results
»
1-min read

Bellary City Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's G Somasekhara Reddy Wins

Live election result of 94 Bellary City constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Bellary City MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:56 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bellary City Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's G Somasekhara Reddy Wins
Live election result of 94 Bellary City constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Bellary City MLA.
Bellary City (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bellary district and Central Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bellary Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,28,051 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,12,716 are male, 1,15,293 female and 18 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 102.27 and the approximate literacy rate is 78%
Refresh DataRefresh
Live Status BJP G.Somasekhara Reddy Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP7658950.63%G.Somasekhara Reddy
INC6043439.95%Anil.H.Lad
JD(S)62554.14%Mohamad Iqbal Hothur
NOTA10160.67%Nota
KPJP9130.60%Mekala Eswara Reddy
IND7330.48%Altaf Hussain
IND6360.42%B.V. Tejas
IND5190.34%M.M.Ananda Kumar
NCP4420.29%Mohammed Ismail
PPOI3690.24%P.Vijaylakshmi
BDBRAJP3450.23%Rajasab
JHP3300.22%D.Parthasarathy
SP3000.20%Gonal Jumari.B
AIMEP2950.20%M.Jayaramulu
JD(U)2330.15%Tapal Ganesh
KLKJP2050.14%Hafeez Mohammed Ismail@H.M.Ismail
IND1920.13%Dr. K.R. Ravikumar
SHS1580.10%U.Urukundu
BBKD1560.10%Tejesh Kumar.M.Patil
IND1530.10%B.Shekarbabu
IND1350.09%Srinivas Yadav
IND1310.09%Handi Rafeeq Sab
IND1240.08%Madhusudan.P.
IND1190.08%E.Iramma
AMPI1150.08%H.V.Kiran
IND1110.07%Gangi Reddy
IND1100.07%P.Narayanmurthy
IND860.06%Valisab.P
IND630.04%Ane Narayana Swami

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 18,200 votes (15.23%) securing 43.61% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 61.54%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 1,022 votes (0.88%) registering 47.42% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 54%.

Check the table below for Bellary City live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Recommended For You