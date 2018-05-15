Bellary Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress Candidate B Nagendra Wins

Live Status INC B Nagendra Won

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) RESULTS 2018 The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Ballari Rural (ST) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bellary district and Central Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bellary Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,14,975 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,05,926 are male, 1,08,994 female and 35 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 102.88 and the approximate literacy rate is 67%.BSRCP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 33,294 votes (25.55%) securing 57.44% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 75.28%.BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 25,716 votes (23.33%) registering 56.23% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 74.19%.Check the table below for Ballari Rural live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our. Get detailed results ofto know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting