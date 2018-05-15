GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Bellary Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress Candidate B Nagendra Wins

Live election result of 93 Bellary constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Bellary MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 5:20 PM IST
Ballari Rural (ST) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bellary district and Central Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bellary Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,14,975 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,05,926 are male, 1,08,994 female and 35 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 102.88 and the approximate literacy rate is 67%.
Live Status INC B Nagendra Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC7918648.54%B Nagendra
BJP7650746.90%Sanna Pakkirappa
JD(S)32121.97%D Ramesh
NOTA16951.04%Nota
AIMEP7690.47%Basappa Gadekal
IND6600.40%H Pakkirappa
IND4010.25%B Narayanappa
PPOI3580.22%Raghu B
IND3400.21%G Alivelu

BSRCP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 33,294 votes (25.55%) securing 57.44% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 75.28%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 25,716 votes (23.33%) registering 56.23% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 74.19%.

Check the table below for Ballari Rural live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

Check the table below for Ballari Rural live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

Also Watch

