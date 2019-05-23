English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bellary Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bellary (ಬಳ್ಳಾರಿ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
9. Bellary is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Karnataka region of Karnataka in South India. This semi-urban scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.06% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 18.38%. The estimated literacy level of Bellary is 69.15%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, B Sreeramulu of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 85,144 votes which was 8.14% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 51.10% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, J Shantha of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,243 votes which was 0.26% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 46.72% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 7 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 70.29% and in 2009, the constituency registered 61.44% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bellary was: Venkatapura Subbaiah Ugrappa (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,50,789 men, 7,37,003 women and 153 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Bellary Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Bellary is: 15.1467 76.9125
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बेल्लारी, कर्नाटक (Hindi); বেল্লাপুর, কর্ণাটক (Bengali); बेल्लारी, कर्नाटक (Marathi); બેલ્લરી, કર્ણાટક (Gujarati); பெல்லாரி, கர்நாடகா (Tamil); బల్లారి, కర్నాటక (Telugu); ಬಳ್ಳಾರಿ, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ (Kannada); ബെല്ലാരി, കർണാടക (Malayalam).
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BPHP
--
--
Naveen Kumar. S
SUCI
--
--
A. Devadas
ILP(A)
--
--
Nayakara Ramappa
PPOI
--
--
B. Raghu
RPOI(K)
--
--
P. D. Ramanayaka
SHS
--
--
B. Eshwarappa
BJP
--
--
Y. Devendrappa
SFB
--
--
T. Veeresh
IND
--
--
Conductor Pampapathi
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BSP
--
--
K. Gulappa
INC
--
--
V. S. Ugrappa
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results