Belthangady Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Harish Poonja Won

Live Status BJP Harish Poonja Won

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) RESULTS 2018 The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Belthangady (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Dakshina Kannada district and Coastal Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Dakshina Kannada Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,13,930 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,07,230 are male, 1,06,644 female and 1 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 99.41 and the approximate literacy rate is 84%INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 15,741 votes (10.76%) securing 50.97% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 75.48%.INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 16,103 votes (12.48%) registering 46.13% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 81.39%.Check the table below for Belthangady live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our. Get detailed results ofto know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting