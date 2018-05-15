GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE Results
»
1-min read

Belthangady Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Harish Poonja Won

Live election result of 200 Belthangady constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Belthangady MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 2:29 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Belthangady Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Harish Poonja Won
Live election result of 200 Belthangady constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Belthangady MLA.
Belthangady (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Dakshina Kannada district and Coastal Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Dakshina Kannada Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,13,930 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,07,230 are male, 1,06,644 female and 1 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 99.41 and the approximate literacy rate is 84%
Refresh DataRefresh
Live Status BJP Harish Poonja Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP9841754.81%Harish Poonja
INC7544342.02%K. Vasantha Bangera
AIMEP18061.01%Jagannatha. M
JD(S)16120.90%Sumathi S Hedge
NOTA12450.69%Nota
IND6540.36%Venkatesha Bende
IND3730.21%U.M. Syed Hassan

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 15,741 votes (10.76%) securing 50.97% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 75.48%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 16,103 votes (12.48%) registering 46.13% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 81.39%.

Check the table below for Belthangady live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Recommended For You