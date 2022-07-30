Bengal: 3 Jharkhand Congress MLAs Held With Huge Amount of Cash

The West Bengal Police on Saturday night stopped three Congress MLAs from Jharkhand in Howrah district after a huge amount of cash was found in their vehicle. Acting on a tip-off, the vehicle in which MLAs Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap, and Naman Bixal Kongari were travelling was intercepted on National Highway-16 at Ranihati in the Panchla police station area.

Speaking on the same, Swati Bhangalia, the superintendent of police of Howrah (Rural) said, “We had specific input that a huge amount of money was being transported in a car. We started checking the vehicles and intercepted this car in which three MLAs were travelling. A huge amount of cash was found in the vehicle.”

She added that cash counting machines are being brought in to ascertain the total amount. “The MLAs are also being questioned about the source of the money and where it was being taken to,” the officer said.

Ansari is the MLA of Jamtara, while Kachchap is the legislator of Khijri in Ranchi district, and Kongari is the MLA of Kolebira in Simdega district.

Reacting on the same, ruling Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress in Bengal asked whether the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will probe “only a select few”. For the unversed, the federal agency is probing SSC scam and has arrested former minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee in alleged connection with the scam.

Amidst murmurs of horse-trading and the possible toppling of the Jharkhand Govt. 3 @INCJharkhand were found carrying huge sums of cash to Bengal. What is the source of this money? Will any Central Agency take suo moto cognizance?

Or do the rules apply to a select few? https://t.co/hZzvqienx6 — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) July 30, 2022

(with inputs from PTI)

