English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bengal and Bhadralok: What the BJP Hopes to Get Out of Bharat Ratna for Pranab Mukherjee
The BJP hopes to make the gesture its trump card in Bengal during upcoming general elections.
File photo of former president Pranab Mukherjee.
New Delhi: “I don’t know whether I deserve it”. This was former President Pranab Mukherjee’s first reaction when news reached him that successor Ram Nath Kovind had conferred the Bharat Ratna on him.
The congratulatory messages that poured in were enough to settle the doubt in Mukherjee’s mind. The man who spent several decades in politics and is respected across party lines deserves every inch of the honour coming his way.
For the Congress, however, it’s a bitter-sweet moment. For many, Pranab was the man who perhaps was best suited for the prime minister’s chair, but didn’t get the top job as Congress chief Sonia Gandhi chose Dr Manmohan Singh instead. It has been speculated that her decision was motivated by the feeling that she could never trust him completely, and that she wanted someone who would listen. It certainly seemed an awkward moment when Pranab da, as he is fondly known, had to listen to Dr Singh. Sources, however, say that if there was one person Manmohan Singh would listen to in cabinet meetings, it was dada.
Mukherjee himself has never given importance to the fact that he was never chosen to be PM. He just shrugs his shoulders whenever mediapersons try to prod him on that point.
So what’s the message the government is trying to send with the country’s highest civilian honour for Pranab Mukherjee? One, the BJP is sure to make the point someday that Mukherjee best epitomises the ‘Congress culture’ where merit doesn’t find a place. Second, that the Congress never valued him but the BJP did, an argument the saffron party has pushed as far as Sardar Patel is concerned.
Even to nominate Mukherjee for president’s job, Sonia had to buckle under pressure. And despite years of uneasy ties, even Mamata Banerjee could not say no to a fellow Bengali, even though she had earlier decided to support Mulayam Singh Yadav’s choice of Manmohan Singh as president.
The BJP hopes to make this its trump card in Bengal where it wants to make a mark in upcoming elections. By honouring a Bengali with the Bharat Ratna, it hopes to endear itself to the bhadralok. The PM has himself spared no chance to praise Mukherjee and enjoys a good equation with him despite the latter having been a career Congressman.
As for Pranab Mukherjee, he will go back to Rashtrapati Bhavan to receive the award at the same place where he has given away the nation’s most prestigious award himself.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The congratulatory messages that poured in were enough to settle the doubt in Mukherjee’s mind. The man who spent several decades in politics and is respected across party lines deserves every inch of the honour coming his way.
For the Congress, however, it’s a bitter-sweet moment. For many, Pranab was the man who perhaps was best suited for the prime minister’s chair, but didn’t get the top job as Congress chief Sonia Gandhi chose Dr Manmohan Singh instead. It has been speculated that her decision was motivated by the feeling that she could never trust him completely, and that she wanted someone who would listen. It certainly seemed an awkward moment when Pranab da, as he is fondly known, had to listen to Dr Singh. Sources, however, say that if there was one person Manmohan Singh would listen to in cabinet meetings, it was dada.
Mukherjee himself has never given importance to the fact that he was never chosen to be PM. He just shrugs his shoulders whenever mediapersons try to prod him on that point.
So what’s the message the government is trying to send with the country’s highest civilian honour for Pranab Mukherjee? One, the BJP is sure to make the point someday that Mukherjee best epitomises the ‘Congress culture’ where merit doesn’t find a place. Second, that the Congress never valued him but the BJP did, an argument the saffron party has pushed as far as Sardar Patel is concerned.
Even to nominate Mukherjee for president’s job, Sonia had to buckle under pressure. And despite years of uneasy ties, even Mamata Banerjee could not say no to a fellow Bengali, even though she had earlier decided to support Mulayam Singh Yadav’s choice of Manmohan Singh as president.
The BJP hopes to make this its trump card in Bengal where it wants to make a mark in upcoming elections. By honouring a Bengali with the Bharat Ratna, it hopes to endear itself to the bhadralok. The PM has himself spared no chance to praise Mukherjee and enjoys a good equation with him despite the latter having been a career Congressman.
As for Pranab Mukherjee, he will go back to Rashtrapati Bhavan to receive the award at the same place where he has given away the nation’s most prestigious award himself.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Republic Day 2019: Top Indian Army Vehicles - Tata Merlin, Royal Enfield & More
- Jaipur Literature Festival 2019: Hinduism Meets Quantum Physics at the Kumbh of Literature
- New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Vs Tata Tiago Compact Hatchback Spec Comparison: Prices, Features And More
- Mr Majnu Early Reviews: Akhil Akkineni, Nidhhi Agerwal Film Gets a Thumbs Up
- Renault Names New Leaders After Ghosn Bows Out, Jean-Dominique Senard Announced as New Chairman
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results