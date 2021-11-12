Bengal Assembly to Pass Resolution Against Extension of BSF Jurisdiction as Border Deaths Heat Up Row

The West Bengal government plans to bring a resolution in the state Assembly against the extension of BSF powers by the Union government as the killing of two suspected Bangladeshi cattle smugglers at the border in Cooch Behar turned up the heat on Centre versus state row.

The Union government had last month amended the BSF Act to authorise the border guarding force to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a 50 km stretch, up from the existing 15 km, from the international border in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam. Both Punjab and West Bengal have opposed the move, with Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writing to the Centre as well.

“We have sent a letter protesting the move. Earlier, they had jurisdiction of 15 km, there were incidents of firing in Balurghat or Cooch Behar. Now, they extended it to 50 km. This is an attempt to interfere with the federal structure of the country," Banerjee had said at an administrative review meeting on October 25.

The Punjab Assembly adopted a similar resolution against the Centre’s notification on November 11, seeking its withdrawal while terming it an “insult" to the state police.

The issue was in the spotlight again on Friday when two Bangladeshi men were shot dead by BSF troops at the border in Cooch Behar when the duo allegedly tried to enter Indian territory. The incident took place on a day Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla met West Bengal Chief Secretary and other state officials in Kolkata to discuss pending development projects at the border.

“See what took place at the border. Law and order is a state subject. It’s not there in the BSF Act. There will be miscommunication between the police and BSF. We will discuss in the Assembly under Rule 185 and will place the demand to revoke extension of BSF jurisdiction,” says minister Partha Chatterjee.

Hitting back, BJP’s Rahu Sinha Sai said the TMC wants to bring a resolution to protect its “income source”. “They are all involved in smuggling. That’s why they want to bring such a resolution,” he said.

Earlier on Friday, Trinamool Congress MLA Jagadish Basuniya questioned blamed the incident on the extension of BSF jurisdiction. “This happened because jurisdiction of the BSF has been increased… The BSF is supposed to fire rubber bullets first. But in this case, they did not do so,” the MLA said.

