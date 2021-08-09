Bengal BJP Begins 8-day Event to Protest 'Poor Law & Order'; Workers Arrested for Violating Covid Norms

A large number of BJP workers were arrested following a clash with the police during their ‘Mashal Michil’ (torch protest rally) against the alleged fake vaccine scam and in the memory of party workers who lost their lives in post-poll violence in the state.

The torch rally across the state was a part of BJP’s eight-day event from August 9 to August 16 against “deteriorating law and order situation", killings of BJP workers, alleged vaccination scam, corruptions and to lift the morale of the party workers.

Speaking to the media persons, BJP leader Sayantan Basu, said, “The law and order situation in the State has completely collapsed. Nearly 150 BJP workers were killed and more than 60,000 fled away fearing threat to their lives. More than 40,000 houses were ransacked and shockingly no action was taken against anyone by the State government. Our protest against the misrule of the TMC government will continue.”

The torch rally was carried out in all the districts while clashes with police were reported from Nadia, Burdwan, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Howrah, Kolkata among others. A large number of BJP workers were arrested including 17 from Central Avenue and Rashbehari in Kolkata for violating COVID-19 protocols.

BJP Vice President, Joy Prakash Majumdar who led the rally in North Kolkata accused the police for intentionally creating problems.

“Our torch rally was peaceful but despite that police obstructed our procession and started beating us. They forcibly dragged us inside a police van. I would like to tell the ruling party that the more they will they will try to stop us, we will emerge stronger,” Majumdar said.

A large contingent of police force were deployed in all the major intersections in the State to prevent any law and order situation. In some of the important intersections, divisional deputy commissioners of police and superintendent of police personally monitor the situation on ground.

Tomorrow, (on August 10), State BJP will commemorate ‘Swacchata Abhiyan’ (cleanliness drive) by cleaning statues of famous personalities and freedom fighters.

There will be a tree plantation drive across Bengal on August 11 and on August 12, BJP’s sports wing will organize football and kabaddi tournaments in all the districts.

On August 13, the BJP’s Mahilla Morcha will hold protest rallies against rise in crimes against women in the state.

On August 14, BJP’s intellectual cell will hold multiple seminars in Durgapur, Contai, Malda, Krishnanagar and in Siliguri. The seminars will revolve around the issue of ‘Desh Bhag and Bartaman Paschim Banga’ (India’s partition and present-day West Bengal).

On August 15, party leaders and workers will celebrate 75th Independence Day across the State.

Finally, on August 16, they will observe ‘Paschim Banga Banchao Dibas (Save West Bengal Day). Interestingly, on the same day TMC has decided to observe ‘Khela Hobe Dibas’ in Bengal.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here