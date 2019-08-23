Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh Cites Threat to Life by 'Foreign Agents', Moves Into New House
The state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh added that the infrastructure of his previous house was inadequate, and there were issues related to connectivity and car parking as well.
File photo of Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh. (Image: ANI Twitter)
Kolkata: West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh's residence was changed on Thursday to make room for new security arrangements, following inputs regarding a life-threatening attack on him by some "foreign agents".
The leader, who currently has Y-plus category security, however, said he has not received any formal intimation regarding upgrading it to Z category.
"I have changed the residence to a 'broader' place. The infrastructure of the previous house was inadequate. There were also issues related to connectivity and car parking. Hence, my residence has been changed to make room for more personnel if the security is enhanced," Ghosh told reporters here.
"My car has been attacked more than 50 times in the last few years. I have also been assaulted multiple times. Now, there is a new report that a conspiracy has been hatched to kill me using foreign agents. We have informed the authority concerned in the government regarding the same. They are taking necessary actions," he added.
