Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh Discharged from Hospital after Treatment for Covid-19

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh who was admitted to a city private hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, was discharged on Tuesday, sources in it said. The 56-year-old BJP leader had tested positive on Friday following which he was admitted to the hospital's high dependency unit.

Ghosh told reporters that all the test reports have confirmed that he has recovered and he is feeling well now. Ghosh said he had got himself admitted to the hospital on October 16 after he developed high temperature along with persistent cough.

"There were no other complications. I am okay now. Let me assure everybody there is no reason to be anxious about my health conditions. Thanking you all and stay safe," Ghosh said. "I am praying to Devi Durga to make the world COVID-19 free, everyone COVID-19 free," the BJP leader said.

Senior party leader Raju Banerjee who was present during the discharge alleged that the police did not allow party workers present outside the hospital to greet Ghosh when he came out and boarded his vehicle.