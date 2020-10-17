Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh Tests Positive for Covid-19, Admitted to Pvt Hospital in Kolkata

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh tested positive for Covid-19 on late Friday night. He was reported to be running a high temperature and was admitted to a private hospital in Salt Lake, Kolkata.

West Bengal reported the highest single-day spike of 3,771 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the tally to 3,13,188, according to a bulletin issued by the Health Department. The state's toll rose to 5,931 after 61 more people died due to the disease, it said.

In the last 24 hours, 3,194 people recovered from the disease, it added. There are 32,500 active cases in the state at present.

Since Thursday, 43,227 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal, the bulletin said.

(With PTI inputs)