Bengal BJP Chief Threatens Trinamool Congress of Encounters, Says 'Gabbar is Coming'

West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh once again courted controversy on Tuesday by threatening to kill TMC workers if his party supporters were attacked. He was speaking at a public event.Jalpaiguri district police has registered a suo motu case against Ghosh for his inflammatory speech.“TMC is ruling the state and I would like to tell them that they would either go to jail or there will be encounters,” Ghosh said amid slogans of 'Jai Sri Ram'.Referring to the blockbuster movie Sholay, Ghosh said, “He is coming… Gabbar Singh will ask how many bullets are in here? I can promise, no one will be spared. Dead bodies will be all around. Either they will be jailed or there will be encounters.”Hinting at TMC’s Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal, the state BJP leader further said, “We have seen a lot of people like this. Kesto (nickname of Anubrata) or Bisto, no one will be spared.”“There is a limit to our tolerance of the atrocities of Trinamool Congress. We have not signed any bond to treat them with rosogolla. If they attack us, we too will retaliate. If they use bombs, we will also use bombs. If they use guns, we will also use guns.”Confirming that a case has been lodged against Ghosh for his hate speech, Additional Superintendent of Police, Jalpaiguri, Indrani Mukherjee told News18, “All relevant sections have been pressed against him and the matter is under investigation.”Ghosh responded by saying, “I am not scared of police cases. Police are biased and are sheltering TMC workers and terrorising our supporters. They don’t have any right to say anything on the current situation in Bengal.”Asked who he referred to as ‘Gabbar’ in his speech, he said, “You will know the ‘Gabbar’ when the right time comes.”This isn’t the first time Ghosh has made such remarks. He had earlier allegedly instigated his workers to thrash the police if they try to shelter TMC workers. He had reportedly threatened to remove their uniforms too.Ghosh also warned chief minister Mamata Banerjee on several occasions for the strong arm tactics of Trinamool workers and pledged to oust the party’s top brass from Bengal.