Bengal BJP Hits Out at TMC over Attack on Karimpur Assembly Bypoll Candidate

New Delhi: Hitting out at the TMC for an alleged attack on one of its Assembly bypoll candidates in West Bengal, the BJP on Monday said it shows jitteriness of state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and that she is trying to win by resorting to violence.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said the party's candidate in Karimpur assembly Jay Prakash Majumdar was attacked by "TMC goons".

The manner in which Mamata Banerjee is resorting to political violence to win the by-elections shows her jitteriness and the Election Commission should take cognisance of it, he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.