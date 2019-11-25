Bengal BJP Hits Out at TMC over Attack on Karimpur Assembly Bypoll Candidate
BJP national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said the party's candidate in Karimpur assembly Jay Prakash Majumdar was attacked by 'TMC goons'.
Representative image/PTI
New Delhi: Hitting out at the TMC for an alleged attack on one of its Assembly bypoll candidates in West Bengal, the BJP on Monday said it shows jitteriness of state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and that she is trying to win by resorting to violence.
Addressing a press conference here, BJP national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said the party's candidate in Karimpur assembly Jay Prakash Majumdar was attacked by "TMC goons".
The manner in which Mamata Banerjee is resorting to political violence to win the by-elections shows her jitteriness and the Election Commission should take cognisance of it, he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tesla Cybertruck Receives Almost 150,000 Orders In Just Two Days After Revealing
- Shaking Your Head to Remove Water from Ears Can Cause Brain Damage, Study Suggests
- 'Indian Food is Terrible': How a Single Tweet from US Professor Riled up Desi Internet
- Amazon Has Some Cool Deals on The OnePlus TV: Discounts, Cashback And More
- Sai Praneeth Gets Engaged, Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap Attend Ceremony