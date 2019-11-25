Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bengal BJP Hits Out at TMC over Attack on Karimpur Assembly Bypoll Candidate

BJP national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said the party's candidate in Karimpur assembly Jay Prakash Majumdar was attacked by 'TMC goons'.

PTI

Updated:November 25, 2019, 4:42 PM IST
Bengal BJP Hits Out at TMC over Attack on Karimpur Assembly Bypoll Candidate
Representative image/PTI

New Delhi: Hitting out at the TMC for an alleged attack on one of its Assembly bypoll candidates in West Bengal, the BJP on Monday said it shows jitteriness of state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and that she is trying to win by resorting to violence.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said the party's candidate in Karimpur assembly Jay Prakash Majumdar was attacked by "TMC goons".

The manner in which Mamata Banerjee is resorting to political violence to win the by-elections shows her jitteriness and the Election Commission should take cognisance of it, he said.

