Bengal BJP Leader's House Ransacked in Hooghly, Party Blames TMC

The BJP’s Hooghly candidate Locket Chatterjee’s house was ransacked on Friday morning by miscreants. Chaterjee had taken the house on rent in Bandel while campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections. Hooghly goes to polls in the fifth phase of elections on May 6.Chatterjee has blamed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters for the incident. “Some men have been lingering around my house for some days now. Yesterday I confronted them and threatened to click their photographs, after which they fled. My house was vandalised this morning while I was out campaigning,” Chatterjee said. The miscreants allegedly questioned the landlord too for renting out the house to her.Electronic gadgets and furniture were damaged in the incident.However, the TMC has denied any connection with the attack and has pointed at the infighting within the BJP for the attack. “It is a conspiracy of the BJP to blame us. We have nothing to do with this. They are blaming us as they are scared of losing these elections,” said Tapan Dasgupta, TMC Hooghly District chief.Some party members in the BJP are reportedly disgruntled over Chaterjee’s candidature from Hooghly. This is also being seen as one of the reasons for the attack on Chatterjee’s house. No police complaint has been filed in the case so far. Chatterjee, however, said she would approach the Election Commission.