Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Bengal BJP Leader's House Ransacked in Hooghly, Party Blames TMC

However, the TMC has denied any connection with the attack and has pointed at the infighting within the BJP for the attack.

Prema Rajaram | CNN-News18

Updated:April 19, 2019, 3:45 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bengal BJP Leader's House Ransacked in Hooghly, Party Blames TMC
File photo of actress-turned-politician Locket Chatterjee.
Loading...
Kolkata: The BJP’s Hooghly candidate Locket Chatterjee’s house was ransacked on Friday morning by miscreants. Chaterjee had taken the house on rent in Bandel while campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections. Hooghly goes to polls in the fifth phase of elections on May 6.

Chatterjee has blamed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters for the incident. “Some men have been lingering around my house for some days now. Yesterday I confronted them and threatened to click their photographs, after which they fled. My house was vandalised this morning while I was out campaigning,” Chatterjee said. The miscreants allegedly questioned the landlord too for renting out the house to her.

Electronic gadgets and furniture were damaged in the incident.

However, the TMC has denied any connection with the attack and has pointed at the infighting within the BJP for the attack. “It is a conspiracy of the BJP to blame us. We have nothing to do with this. They are blaming us as they are scared of losing these elections,” said Tapan Dasgupta, TMC Hooghly District chief.

Some party members in the BJP are reportedly disgruntled over Chaterjee’s candidature from Hooghly. This is also being seen as one of the reasons for the attack on Chatterjee’s house. No police complaint has been filed in the case so far. Chatterjee, however, said she would approach the Election Commission.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram