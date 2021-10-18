Bengal BJP Leaders to Meet PM Modi to Raise Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

A team of BJP MPs from West Bengal will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national capital this month to raise serious concern over the safety and security of Hindus in Bangladesh. The decision to meet the Prime Minister was taken following a series of clashes and vandalism of Hindu temples during the Durga Puja festival over alleged blasphemy in the Chittagong Division in Bangladesh.

It is believed that at least six persons were killed including devotees of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKON). Trouble first started in Comilla in the Chittagong Division of Bangladesh on October 13 and then it spread to other parts of the country including Feni which is a part of greater Noakhali.

Speaking to News18.com, BJP state vice-president Pratap Banerjee said, “We strongly condemned the attack on Hindus and vandalism of Hindu temples in Bangladesh. The situation is alarming and this matter needs to be raised through diplomatic channels. Therefore, a team of BJP MPs from West Bengal is going to meet our Prime Minister Narendra Modi this month for his intervention in the matter.”

Hinting at TMC’s appeasement politics, he said, “What is more surprising is our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party leaders are mum over the atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh. This is very surprising. They are quiet because of vote bank politics. Mamata Banerjee is very much vocal on issues related to Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat but it is sad that there is not a single statement from her on the atrocities on our Hindu brothers and sisters/attack on Hindu temples in Bangladesh.”

Meanwhile, on Monday, the West Bengal BJP workers and party leaders organised protest rallies across the State against the attack.

BJP state general secretary Sayantan Basu who organised a protest rally in the Salt Lake area called for Hindu unity against the ‘evil forces’ who attacked the Hindu temples and killed people belonging to the minority community in Bangladesh.

Similar protest rallies were also organised in Alipurduar, North Dinajpur, Murshidabad, Nadia, Bankura, Howrah, Hooghly, Burdwan where party leaders like Chandana Bauri, Raju Banerjee, Manoj Tigga, Ritesh Tiwary were present and demanded immediate action against the perpetrators.

The ruling party leaders, however, alleged that BJP is trying to highlight the issue to get some mileage considering the by-polls in the four remaining Assembly seats in Bengal, which includes Dinhata (Cooch Behar), Santipur (Nadia), Khardah (North 24 Parganas) and Gosaba (South 24 Parganas). The by-poll in these seats will be held on October 30 while counting is scheduled on November 2.

Speaking to News18 from Dhaka, Gobinda Chandra Pramanik, a lawyer and secretary-general of Bangladesh Jatiyo Hindu Mohajote, said, “I would like to thank people across the world who are raising their voice against the attack on Hindus in Bangladesh by some fringe elements. I would also like to thank the ruling party (BJP) at the Centre for protesting against the vandalism.”

He said, “I would like to categorically mention that the majority of people in Bangladesh are not communal. The incident took place due to a handful of powerful people who wanted to keep their dominance alive in their respective areas (hinting at the 2023 Bangladesh general election). The incident which first took place in Cumilla’s Kandirpar area is a Muslim dominated area. The Muslim brothers along with Hindus celebrate Durga puja together. We strongly believe that it was a pre-planned conspiracy that led to violent clashes. Today we met the administrative officials and police officers and they assured all kinds of safety and security to the minorities in the disturbed areas.”

Subrata Thakur, the caretaker of Orakandi Thakur Bari in Bangladesh where Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited on March 27, 2021, demanded adequate action against those behind the communal clash.

Citing ‘sensitive issue’, senior TMC leader and party MLA, Tapas Roy preferred not to make any comments in this matter.

