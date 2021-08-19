Bengal BJP MLA Kicks Up Row After Her Driver’s Wife Alleges She Married Her Husband

Chandana Bauri, the BJP’s MLA from Saltora, has been known for her simplicity. But she is now in the news as her driver’s wife has filed a case that Chandana Bauri has married her husband.

Locals say last night at about 3:30 am, Chandana Bauri came to the Gangajalghati police station with her driver Krishna Kundu. Locals say that they got married last night itself at a local temple.

As the news spread in the village like a wildfire, Chandana Bauri said: “My husband had tortured me and there were issues at home that’s why I came to the police station. This is opposition conspiracy and I have not married my driver."

She said that her husband tortures her physically and mentally in drunken conditions. The incident has brought a political twist as TMC is encashing the event. The local people said that she had remarried and came to the police station because the matter had political ramifications.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here