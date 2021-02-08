Bengal BJP MPs Meeting Mamata Banerjee at State Assembly Spark 'Homecoming' Speculations

In a significant political development before the West Bengal Assembly polls, two BJP MLAs - Biswajit Das and Sunil Singh - met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday sparking speculations of a possible return of the turncoats back to the Trinamool Congress.

While Sunil Singh is the BJP MLA from Noapara in North 24-Parganas, Biswajit Das is a MLA from Bongaon in North 24-Parganas. Singh along with 15 Trinamool councillors had switched to the BJP on June 17, 2019. A day later, Biswajit Das and 12 other legislators from the Trinamool Congress also joined the saffron party. Since both the MLAs had not met the chief minister since they joined the BJP, rumours of possible 'ghar wapsi' started floating.

Both the legislators denied the 'homecoming' rumours. They said they had gone at her chamber in the state assembly, where she had gone to attend the ongoing budget session, to discuss MLA funds and some development-related work.

Singh with the TMC supremo has sent ripples across the BJP camp as he is a close relative of BJP MP from Barrackpore Arjun Singh who was earlier from TMC. Speaking to the media, Singh said, “We discussed developmental related issues and it was not a political meeting.” When asked how he felt after meeting Mamata Banerjee after a long time, he said, “I felt very good.”

Das, who had touched Mamata’s feet during the meet, too claimed that he went to meet the Chief Minister to discuss used and unused MLA funds.

This comes days after state Food and Supplies Minister Jyotipriyo Mullick stated that some BJP leaders will soon join the TMC. Several TMC MLAs have switched over to the BJP camp, which Banerjee has termed as ‘trouble makers’ in the party.