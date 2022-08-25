Bengal BJP Plans 11-day Blitz in Districts ahead of Sept 13 'March to Nabanna' to Corner TMC on 'Corruption'

West Bengal BJP is embarking on a series of special events with its eyes on next month’s “Nabanna Abhijan (March to Nabanna)” campaign.

According to party sources, the local unit will hold special programmes from September 1 to 11 before its leaders march to Nabanna, the state secretariat, on September 13.

The saffron party aims to build pressure on the ruling Trinamool Congress which has a number of its key leaders facing corruption charges and investigations by central agencies.

Top state BJP representatives including leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari and local unit chief Sukanta Majumdar will travel from district to district after dividing north and south Bengal between them.

Special attention will be paid to the districts in the forest areas. A meeting will be organised to decide who will go to which district, the sources said.

A BJP leader is supposed to take responsibility for six districts each before the Nabanna campaign following instructions from the central leadership, they added.

The March to Nabanna campaign, earlier scheduled for September 7, will now be held on September 13, with the slogan “Chor Dharo, Jail Bharo (catch the thieves, put them in jail)”. The decision was made unanimously in the state committee meeting of the Bengal BJP on Monday.

Explaining the delay, local leaders said, “The tribal community has a festival at the beginning of September. Thinking about them, the team has decided to postpone the Nabanna campaign.”

The BJP has 42 organisational units for Bengal’s 23 districts. So 42 leaders in charge of these units will campaign in different districts for the Nabanna campaign, as well as look after the organisational work.

Apart from this, organisational meetings should be held and all districts should be covered with billboards, hoardings, and posters, the top leadership has said.

