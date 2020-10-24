In a significant move West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh dissolved all the district committees of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Friday.

The move came after BJP MP Saumitra Khan from Bishnupur in Bankura district finalised the list of the BJYM district committees without consulting the districts party members or the state chief. Khan is also the president of the BJYM.

“BJP is a disciplined party and here everything happens as per party line. I have dissolved all the district committees of the BJYM because neither me nor the district party presidents were consulted by Saumitra Khan before finalising the list,” Dilip Ghosh said, in an exclusive conversation to News18.

“Such things should not happen in the party because BJP runs on set disciplinary lines and we have our ideology and way of functioning. Soon, we will have a fresh list of BJYM district committees and till further decisions I have empowered the BJP’s district presidents to take over BJYM’s functioning,” Ghosh added.

Saumitra Khan had appointed Surojit Das, Suresh Shaw, Premangshu Rana, Rakesh Choughury, Arijit Roy and Arun Brambha as BJYM district presidents of Murshidabad North, Hooghly, Howrah Rural, Derampore, Asansol and Barrackpore respectively on Thursday.

It was learnt that the problem started after a section of state BJP leaders wanted to see Pradip Das as the president of the BJYM but his name was missing from the list.

Khan also made Shanku Deb Panda, Digvijay Singh and Avishekh Singhania as the Vice President while Sintu Senapati, Soumik Raha, Pamela Goswami and Rimjhim Mitra as as secretary of the BJYM.

Dilip Ghosh in response to the selection issued a statement on Saturday saying that the district committee of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha stands dissolved. “Due to some reasons, till any further announcements, all district presidents of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and respective district committees are being dissolved from today. Till further announcements their duties will be taken up by the respective district presidents of the Bharatiya Janata Party,” the statement reads.

BJYM president Saumitra Khan, who was earlier with the TMC said, “I don’t know why it was dissolved. I have never seen such kind of action before.”

When asked about the possible reasons behind dissolving the new BJYM’s committee, Khan said, “May be he wants to appoint someone else as the BJYM president. If he is having problems with the list (prepared by him) then I think he should take the charge of BJYM.”