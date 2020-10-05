Bengal BJP Suspects Roles of Police, TMC in Former Councillor Manish Shukla's Killing, Seeks CBI Probe

A day after the killing of former BJP councillor Manish Shukla in Titagarh area of North 24-Parganas district in West Bengal, BJP national general secretary and in-charge of the state Kailash Vijayvargiya demanded CBI inquiry to investigate the role of police in the case.

Shukla was shot dead on Sunday evening by two unknown bike-borne assailants while he was attending a party meeting at B T Road, following which he was taken to a nearby private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Condemning the incident, Vijayvargiya said that since the incident occurred near the Titagarh police station, it prompted the party to suspect the role of police in the case. "I demand CBI investigation to probe the role of Barrackpore Police Commissioner Manoj Verma and Barrackpore Additional Commissioner Ajay Thakur in the incident," he said.

"Our MP Arjun Singh has claimed that Mamata Banerjee is sending supari killers to kill him and party leaders. Considering the allegations, we demand CBI inquiry," he added.

The state BJP also called a 12-hour bandh in Barrackpore area on Monday to protest against the incident.

Blaming the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the incident, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said that Shukla's murder was an example of TMC's politics. "The horrific murder of BJP’s youth leader, lawyer and former councillor Manish Shukla is reprehensible. This is an example of the bloody politics of TMC. Can any justice be expected from the state government?," he said.

BJP MP Arjun Singh also held the TMC responsible for Shukla's "killing" and claimed that shots were fired at him from a carbine. "Manish Shukla was killed with a sophisticated weapon, which is leading to suspicion that the police and the administration are involved in it," he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed concern over the law and order situation in the state and summoned the Additional Chief Secretary, Home, and the DGP on Monday morning. "ACS Home @MamataOfficial and DGP @WBPolice have been summoned at 10 am tomorrow in the wake of worsening law and order situation leading to the dastardly killing of Manish Shukla, Councillor, Titagarh Municipality in political party office," Dhankhar said in a tweet.

A team of senior party leaders including general secretary Sanjay Singh, MPs Arjun Singh, Saumitra Khan and Jagannath Sarkar will visit Shukla's residence on Monday morning at 9:30 am.

The district police have taken up the matter and started to investigate the case.

Previously, in October 2018, a supervisor of Titagarh wagon factory identified as Satish Mishra was shot at in front of a Trinamool councillor. Arjun Singh, who was then a TMC MLA from Bhatpara, alleged that contract killers were hired by the BJP and the CPI(M) to kill Manish Shukla.