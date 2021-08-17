Bengal BJP to Hold Shahid Samman Yatra from Today, Kolkata Police Says No Permission for Rally

BJP in West Bengal have sought permission from the central leadership to hold Shahid Samman Yatra from today, party’s state president said.

“Central Ministers from our party will go and visit people who are victims of post poll violence. They will go and visit them and find out how they are doing,” BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said.

The BJP is celebrating Ashirvad Yatra throughout the country, but the BJP in the state will instead celebrate it as Shahid Samman Yatra.

According to BJP, 55 workers have been killed during post poll violence. Party leaders including Nishith Pramanik, John Barla, Subhas Sarkar, Shantanu Thakur and others all will be visiting victim family in their respective areas.

After poll results in Bengal earlier this year, BJP claimed that there was huge violence. They have also moved to court, resulting which, NHRC team was directed to enquire into the matter and NHRC gave strong report in court.

BJP in order to highlight the issue is taking out a Nationwide Ashirbad Yatra in Bengal as Shahid Samman Yatra. TMC on the other hand has criticised this yatra taking a dig at the party on rising prices and snooping issue.

“BJP Prime Minister identified Matangini Hazra from Assam, we do not know which Shahid BJP will be referring here. Throughout the country BJP is doing Ashirbad Yatra but my point is what for they are seeking blessing? The fact that all public sectors are privatised? For skyrocketing price hike or for using military spyware for opposition?” TMC’s Sukhendu Shekhar Roy told News18.

Meanwhile, huge police force has been deployed in front of BJP headquarter in Kolkata and police says that Kolkata Shahid Samman Yatra has no permission.

